Quaker Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.39. 69,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,854. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

