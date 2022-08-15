Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $619,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,248,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000.

VIS traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.98. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,939. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

