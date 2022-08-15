Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,887. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $111.07 on Monday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.