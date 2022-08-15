ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $33.22. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 47,080 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

