Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

