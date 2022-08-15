Probity Advisors Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Corteva by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Corteva by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

