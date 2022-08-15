Probity Advisors Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $86.84 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

