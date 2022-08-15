Probity Advisors Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

