Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,362 shares of company stock worth $15,644,017. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $500.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101 billion, a PE ratio of 556.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.