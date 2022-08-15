Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Sells 16,186 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd reduced its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 36,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 609,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $7,336,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 3.4 %

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

VLRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 51,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.45.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.