Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 93,200 Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Price Performance

Vector Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $17.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

