Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

HMLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,079. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Höegh LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile



Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.



