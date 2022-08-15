Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 22.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 39,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

