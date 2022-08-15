Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $505,000 Investment in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 751,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,307,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 213,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.1 %

HZON stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,155. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About Horizon Acquisition Co. II

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

