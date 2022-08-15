Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $504,000 Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 98,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,288. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

