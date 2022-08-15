Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $502,000 in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Separately, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWSM remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,704. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.