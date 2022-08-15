Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $502,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Shares of APGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,711. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

