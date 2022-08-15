Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

