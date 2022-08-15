Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 12,400 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $63,473,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

