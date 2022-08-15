Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.65. 64,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,269. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

