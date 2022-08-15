Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 37.3% in July

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $599,000.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PGZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 6,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.