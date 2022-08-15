PowerPool Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $2.50 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065893 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,820,430 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

