PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Update

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PowerFleet Stock Up 7.6 %

PWFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

PWFL stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 40,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.82. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.74.

About PowerFleet

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.