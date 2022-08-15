Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Post Trading Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Post by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 101.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Post by 23.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Post by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Stories

