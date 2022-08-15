Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.62. 86,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,927. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

