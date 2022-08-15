Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $124.14. 1,272,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

