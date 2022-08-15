Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

