Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 1,074,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,397,035. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

