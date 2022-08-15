Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. 732,808 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.