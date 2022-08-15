Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,400 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 161.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,851. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

