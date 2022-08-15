Polker (PKR) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Polker has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $791,961.76 and approximately $241,565.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Polker Coin Trading

