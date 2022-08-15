PolkaWar Market Capitalization Hits $702,773.97 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $702,773.97 and approximately $155,273.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014378 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PolkaWar Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
