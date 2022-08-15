Polkamarkets Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $6.69 million and $515,670.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,455,674 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

