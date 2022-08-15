PolkaFoundry Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $307,915.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00126860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00063672 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

