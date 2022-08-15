PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

