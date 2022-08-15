PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.
PNM Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PNM opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
