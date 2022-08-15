Pluton 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $248,081.00 (PLU)

Pluton (PLU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Pluton has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for $8.98 or 0.00035993 BTC on exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $248,081.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.
Pluton Coin Profile
Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pluton Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.
