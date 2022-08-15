Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,217. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $24.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 286,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

