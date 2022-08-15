Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.42.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of PLNT opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
