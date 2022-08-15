Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Pixelworks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

