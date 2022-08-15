PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0092

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $238,036.04 and approximately $40.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

