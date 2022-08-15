Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Philip Blake Hodge Acquires 10,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,079,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,797,075.

Philip Blake Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Thursday, July 14th, Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.43. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of C$656.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

Pine Cliff Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.