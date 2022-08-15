Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 475,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,411,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,168. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19.

