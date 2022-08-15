Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,550,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

