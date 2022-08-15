Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,945. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.