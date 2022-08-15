Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$19.50 at Desjardins

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.31. 32,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

