Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,033,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 2,977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

PQEFF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 910,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,454. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $183.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.