Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,033,500 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 2,977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,664,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Petroteq Energy Stock Performance
PQEFF remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 910,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,454. Petroteq Energy has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $183.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.00.
About Petroteq Energy
