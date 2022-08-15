PetroDollar (XPD) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PetroDollar has a market cap of $648,628.32 and approximately $8.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 95% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (CRYPTO:XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PetroDollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

