Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 290,641 shares.The stock last traded at $17.73 and had previously closed at $18.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.