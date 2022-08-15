Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 290,641 shares.The stock last traded at $17.73 and had previously closed at $18.55.
Separately, TheStreet raised Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
