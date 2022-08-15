Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

