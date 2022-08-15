PERI Finance Reaches Market Cap of $856,125.36 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $856,125.36 and $575,589.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013707 BTC.
About PERI Finance
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
